PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of their distracted driving enforcement in April.

According to a press release, during Peoria’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign, the sheriff’s office:

Issued 93 citations for handsfree law violations

Issued 188 other citations

Made seven criminal/fugitive arrests

Made Two stops for DUI’s

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason, to save lives,” said Sheriff Chris Watkins.

“This increased enforcement was implemented to help motorists avoid the often-deadly

consequences of distracted driving with a simple reminder: Drop it and drive.”

The sheriff’s office worked with Illinois State Police and local law enforcement for this campaign, which was funded with money from the federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.