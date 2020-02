WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A tank trailer veers off the roadway into a ditch Tuesday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said at around 3:07 p.m. 38-year-old Jermaine D. Lovings of Lousiville, Ky was driving westbound at milepost 115.5 when he was distracted from something inside the vehicle and veered off the freeway.

The tanker was filled with non-hazmat motor oil and spilled during the incident. No injuries were reported but the right lane of I-74 westbound near 115.5 is closed.