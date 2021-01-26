District 102 Board of education discusses closing Rogers School

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The North Pekin-Marquette Heights School District 102 Board of Education discussed the possible closing of Rogers School Tuesday.

During the board meeting, many community members spoke up to express concerns about the closure. Some parents worried the board was moving too quickly and had concerns about how the different grade levels would interact.

District Superintendent Byron Sondgeroth said the change will give the district an opportunity to progress.

“This is an opportunity for the district to progress, is it different? yes, but we think it is an opportunity to keep the district going for many reasons,” Sondgeroth said.

Sondgeroth explained that the three main reasons for the possible closure are enrollment numbers, financial trends, and fiscal responsibility.

The board plans to continue to look into closing Rodgers School. Parents will have more opportunities to learn more and ask questions at future board meetings.