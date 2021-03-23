District 102 Board of Education votes to close Rogers Elementary School

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The North Pekin-Marquette Heights School District 102 Board of Education voted unanimously to close Rogers Elementary School Tuesday, March 23.

School leaders have been gathering public input for several months leading up to this vote. District Superintendent Byron Sondgeroth has said that the closure of Rogers School will save the district $200,000 a year.

The grades that are currently taught at Rogers will be split among the other schools in the district. The Third graders will go to Marquette Elementary, and Fourth and Fifth Graders will go to Georgetowne Middle School.

The District 102 Board of Education also approved over $20,000 of renovations to Georgetowne Middle School to help accommodate the change.

More information is available on the district’s website.