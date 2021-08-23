District 150 leaders say late bus routes will soon be resolved

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria public school students started their second week of classes Monday, and some parents are concerned about the bus routes.

Some parents have said that their kids are getting home later in the day, but staff said the issue is in the process of being resolved.

District 150’s spokesperson Thomas Bruch said this problem is typical at the start of the year, and said that the late arrivals are due to new students registering for transportation either late in the summer or in the first week of school.

Bruch said the district’s bus routing system is updated in real-time, and once students are newly registered, the bus drivers have to learn the new routes and stops. He said they’re now in the stage where the system is developing the new routes and the drivers are adjusting to them, and he said the issue should be resolved in a matter of days.

“We do see this at the first, You know, beginning of the school year, where those adjustments are being made with the new students being registered and so at that point, there are just little tweaks, adjustments, you know working out the kinks on the route, and typically we have that smoothed out after a week or two,” Bruch said.

During Monday night’s meeting, Peoria Public School board members also discussed creating a formal policy for allowing service animals on school premises for students with certain needs.

They said that the policy will come back for a second reading before eventually being voted on and implemented.