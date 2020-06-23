District 150 looking at childcare solutions due to hybrid learning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Hybrid learning that’s the plan Peoria Public Schools are going with for the 2020 fall semester.

On Monday, District 150 board members voting to approve a hybrid learning model for the 2020 school year.

“It became evident very early childcare would be an issue in our blended model,” said a school board member at Monday’s meeting.

Students in school two days a week and learning from home the other two and the fifth day will be decided by instructors. Kelly Cox a daycare owner says the district reached out to her and other day cares about taking in kids at least three days a week.

“Yes I would if I had room, but I don’t,” Cox said.

Cox says her capacity is at 12 due to CVOID-19 standards set by DCFS but is already at max capacity and cant take in anymore part time kids.

“I don’t want to get in trouble for not doing what I’m supposed to do,” Cox said.

School superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin Kherat saying the schools didn’t have any other choice. And apologizes to parents who wanted a traditional school model.

“We don’t have room here for the amount of kids five days a week and still adhere to social distancing regulations,” Kherat said.

Kherat also saying they are working to find alternatives for parents.

“We do have the capacity to provide it to those who need it,” Kherat said.

Cox says its hard to turn kids away and is concerned about kids having nowhere to go. Also, saying it’s going be hard for most daycares to do.

“I’m worried about parents leaving them home alone. That’s my biggest fear because they don’t have

anywhere to go and parents can’t miss work two days a week because they don’t have anywhere to go.”

The Illinois State Board of Education released this statement to school districts considering all remote or partially remote learning: