District 150 looking at childcare solutions due to hybrid learning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Hybrid learning that’s the plan Peoria Public Schools are going with for the 2020 fall semester.
On Monday, District 150 board members voting to approve a hybrid learning model for the 2020 school year.
“It became evident very early childcare would be an issue in our blended model,” said a school board member at Monday’s meeting.
Students in school two days a week and learning from home the other two and the fifth day will be decided by instructors. Kelly Cox a daycare owner says the district reached out to her and other day cares about taking in kids at least three days a week.
“Yes I would if I had room, but I don’t,” Cox said.
Cox says her capacity is at 12 due to CVOID-19 standards set by DCFS but is already at max capacity and cant take in anymore part time kids.
“I don’t want to get in trouble for not doing what I’m supposed to do,” Cox said.
School superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin Kherat saying the schools didn’t have any other choice. And apologizes to parents who wanted a traditional school model.
“We don’t have room here for the amount of kids five days a week and still adhere to social distancing regulations,” Kherat said.
Kherat also saying they are working to find alternatives for parents.
“We do have the capacity to provide it to those who need it,” Kherat said.
Cox says its hard to turn kids away and is concerned about kids having nowhere to go. Also, saying it’s going be hard for most daycares to do.
“I’m worried about parents leaving them home alone. That’s my biggest fear because they don’t have
anywhere to go and parents can’t miss work two days a week because they don’t have anywhere to go.”
The Illinois State Board of Education released this statement to school districts considering all remote or partially remote learning:
“ISBE strongly encourages schools and districts to provide in-person instruction for all students, especially those under the age of 13, to avoid the need for child care and exposure to additional individuals. Leaders of schools and districts that decide to implement Remote or Blended Remote Learning Days, are strongly advised to take these child care needs into account as they develop their reopening plans. Districts should consider, for example, whether their plan for serving students in person in smaller groups may lead to many children needing to be in other settings — with other groups of children — for parts of their day and/or week. Such mixing of children between groups may substantially lessen the effectiveness of districts’ strategies for limiting children’s contacts to minimize potential virus transmission. Accounting for children’s entire days and weeks outside of the home when developing plans is advised. Districts are encouraged to work with partners in their communities, including child care centers, other before- and after-school child care providers, park districts, churches, and other community-based organizations, to develop plans that comprehensively address families’ needs for care before, during, and after school hours and on any days that children will not be able to attend school in person. Child care assistance is available for low-income families through the Illinois Department of Human Services; this is a potential funding source to help with the cost of child care programs. Districts should also consider exploring community partnerships to ensure educators who are also parents have access to affordable child care. For more information on child care availability and guidelines, please visit the COVID-19 resource hub for the Governor’s Office of Early”