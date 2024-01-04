PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Research and analysis done by the Secret Service on school violence will be presented this Monday at the Peoria Public Schools’ administration building.

Those in attendance will include Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat. City council members were also invited to attend.

It will feature presentations from Jeff Murray and Jeff McGarry, who work at the National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) for the Secret Service. It is a joint training for Peoria police, county police, and PPS’ safety department.

Demario Boone is the director of school safety for PPS and said this is something that he has been trying to put together for “awhile”. The research is focused on averting school violence or an active assailant situation.

The event will showcase the findings from the research and its implications. There will also be steps for developing a behavioral threat assessment model.