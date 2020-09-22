District 150 ready for students to come back for in-person learning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Monday night’s school board meeting, Peoria Public School board members said an overwhelming amount of parents are choosing to send their students back to in-person learning next month.

Monday night, district superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said 75% of the 1,808 kindergarten through first-grade students will be back in class starting Oct 5.

Students will be split into an ‘A’ and ‘B’ schedule with alternating Friday’s. A block students will start school on Oct 5 and B block students will start in-person learning on Oct 6. Kherat said students have been assigned their schedules and letters will hit mail boxes this week reminding parents of their students’ schedules.

Special needs students will be returning to in person learning Oct 12 and Oct 13 and will also follow and ‘AB’ schedule. 77% of those students will be returning to the schools then.

The district said students will not be allowed in schools if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 including a fever over 100 degrees, vomiting and a sore throat.

District board members also consenting a tentative start date for 2nd through 4th graders and hope to have them back in person starting the week of Oct 26.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected