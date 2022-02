PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in Peoria Public Schools will need to fire up their laptops on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as the district has decided to implement remote learning.

The call was made Tuesday afternoon, as the district cited impending inclement weather as the reason.

All students will be e-learning, and there will be no after-school activities and programs on Wednesday. The district will continue to monitor the forecast for the remainder of the week.