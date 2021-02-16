District 2 Peoria City Council candidate Chuck Grayeb prioritizing economy growth, infrastructure

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – This week WMBD is getting to know the three candidates running for Peoria City Council District 2.

One of those vying for the seat is incumbent, Chuck Grayeb.

Prior to serving on City Council, Grayeb was a career educator with Peoria Public Schools.

When discussing the future he said, “Peoria’s most exciting days are ahead”.

Grayeb said he wants to maintain a commitment to core basic services like police and fire rescue while growing the economy.

“We need to have a climate where business can thrive, and strong business requires strong neighborhoods, and strong neighborhoods exist along strong neighborhoods corridors. So, we have to be able to walk and chew bubble gum at the same time, they go together,” he said.

Peoria has the resources to become a world-class healing and medical research center, he said.

“We have one of only a handful of federal science labs called the Northern Regional Research Lab where we figured out how to mass produce pennicillin. There is no reason in the world why that can’t be a bio-manufacturing hub, to be a first responder in the event of future pathogens,” he said.

Grayeb also said infrastructure is one of his top priorities.

“We’ve already rebuilt the heart of our city, which is District 2 with multiple road projects. We have much work ahead,” he said.

The District 2 seat was first won by Grayeb in 2013,and he also previously held an at-large seat.