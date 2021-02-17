District 3 Council Incumbent Tim Riggenbach says growth is a priority to bring and keep job opportunities in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This week, WMBD is introducing candidates for Peoria City Council’s district three.

Incumbent Tim Riggenbach said he has unfinished business for his district and council.

“This is where my heart is. This is where my family is and to make this a place where that next generation chooses to stay, that’s something we need to work on,” said Riggenbach.

He said safety is a concern and community policing efforts are helping. He said a resident police officer is also in the area to provide resources to people.

“We have the police resource center at Wisconsin Plaza which provides resources besides direct policing for the residents,” said Riggenbach.

Riggenbach said one of his priorities is growth and bringing new businesses to the area like Natural Fiber Welding. He said more jobs in the city and District 3 will draw people to the area.

“Finding new and innovative businesses to come to our city is going to be important because that grows the population, grows the tax base and makes things like fixing the potholes, hiring more police and firefighters a reality,” said Riggenbach.

Riggenbach said he’s committed to infrastructure, too. Next year, improvements are being done on Wisconsin Avenue, similar to Sheridan Road, south of McClure.