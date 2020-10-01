District 86 Associate Superintendent named in criminal investigation

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local police have their eyes on a high level school administrator in East Peoria.
East Peoria police said Dr. Scott Estes, the associate superintendent in District 86, was named in a case currently in the department’s criminal division.
WMBD is working to confirm what led to the investigation.
District 86 school board was scheduled to meet Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. The district confirmed the special meeting is canceled as a result of the investigation.
Latest Headlines
- Amazon reveals over 19,000 workers got COVID-19
- One death due to COVID-19 reported in Peoria County Thursday
- GOP senators continue meetings with SCOTUS nominee as Democrats boycott
- Central Illinois’ longest-serving news anchor is heading to evenings
- LIVE: US House voting on $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill; no bipartisan deal reached