District 86 Associate Superintendent named in criminal investigation

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local police have their eyes on a high level school administrator in East Peoria.

East Peoria police said Dr. Scott Estes, the associate superintendent in District 86, was named in a case currently in the department’s criminal division.

WMBD is working to confirm what led to the investigation.

District 86 school board was scheduled to meet Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. The district confirmed the special meeting is canceled as a result of the investigation.

