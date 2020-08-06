District 87 and Unit 5 will start the school year with 100% remote learning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Public Schools District 87 and Unit 5 announced that it will be starting the school year with 100% remote learning Thursday.

The announcements were sent in messages to District 87 and Unit 5 families.

District 87 said COVID-19 cases rising across the country and not being able to guarantee 6 feet of social distancing between students were among the determining factors that led to the decision.

In the letter, District 87 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barry Reilly said the decision was not made lightly.

“Please know, the decision to go fully remote was not made lightly. District 87 is a tight-knit community of caring educators and families. Undoubtedly, many questions remain about this new plan. Please know we will continue to communicate with staff and families as details are finalized. Thank you for your trust, patience, and commitment,” Reilly said.

In their letter, Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said they must err on the side of caution and safety.

“There is no decision that will please everyone, but in the end we believe that we must err on the side of caution and safety. We ask our community to work together to help us get our students back to in person learning. To do that we must get a handle on this virus. Please wear a mask, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings,” Weikle said.

More detailed information concerning teaching and learning for both districts will be communicated next week.

District 87 said it will Revaluate the remote leaning plan in October to see if students can safely return to school. Unit 5 said it hopes to have a desition by Oct. 1.

