District 87 announced the passing of retired swim coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington School District 87 announced the passing of retired teacher and swim coach Bob Loy.

Loy retired in 2017 after serving as the head coach for the boys and girls BHS swim teams for 38 years. Loy was named the National Federation of State High School Association’s boys swim coach of the year in 2009.

The District says they plan to honor Loy’s legacy at Bloomington High School.

Counselors will be available to offer support for coaches and student athletes during this time.

