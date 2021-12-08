District 87 Board of Education approve contract with incoming superintendent

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Wednesday evening’s District 87 Board of Education meeting, the board approved the contract of incoming Superintendent Dr. David Mouser.

Dr. Mouser will replace Dr. Barry Reilly commencing July 1, 2022. His contract is for three years, ending June 30, 2025.

Dr. Mouser, raised in Normal, said he is excited to be working where he grew up and is glad to be working with the district’s board of education, and with the community as a whole.

“It feels incredible, I couldn’t be more excited, I mean I recognize that the history and the diversity that’s celebrated here, in the district, it’s a great place and so to have the opportunity to be here at District 87 is a true blessing,” said Dr. Mouser.

Dr. Mouser currently serves as Superintendent of Tri-Valley CUSD #3.