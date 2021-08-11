District 87 Board of Education approve first reading of FY22 budget; recap summer programs offered to students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Wednesday’s Bloomington District 87 Board of Education meeting, a first iteration of the fiscal year 2022 budget was presented to the board.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Mike Cornale proposed a projected $74.6 million budget, that still puts the district at a deficit of $5.3 million. He stressed that this is without the addition of “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds” (ESSER) they are expected to receive, which will help lower the deficit.

D87 Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly told board members not to worry about any risk, as they try to project for lower revenue intake, and higher expenses to be safe.

Cornale also said the goal is to narrow this deficit and work with the City of Bloomington, as well as McLean County, to do so.

At the meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Dr. Diane Wolf also gave a presentation recapping the summer programs the district offered to students.

Those programs included partnerships with Illinois State University, 54 pre-service teachers with the university helped with the district’s summer programs.

The district also partnered with local community organizations like the Children’s Discovery Museum, The McLean County Museum of History, and the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Dr. Wolf praised D 87 teachers for their commitment to the summer programs, and their enthusiasm to help.

She added, she’s grateful to their community partners, and she hopes the programs will grow next summer.

“For me, it’s really exciting because this is a great way for our kids and our students to be able to see what McLean County has to offer them now and as they grow older,” said Dr. Wolf.

She said there is an agreement in place with ISU as well as those community partners to offer the same programs to students next summer.