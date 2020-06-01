District 87 creates task force to plan for fall school year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A District 87 task force is mapping out plans for what classes in the fall might look like.

Scenarios range from continued e-learning to being back in the classroom.

Superintendent Barry Reilly says it will depend on what phase of the governor’s reopening plan they are in. Right now the task force is primarily focused on if classes were to continue being 100% remote.

“I am confident that if we were in that mode we will find that the accountability for students since that will be increased, the likelihood that the motivation will increase, but also we want to make sure we are engaging kids that in a way really peaks their interest,” said Reilly.

Reilly says communication will be key through all of this, the district will continue to provide updates on the work of the task force.