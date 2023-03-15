BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — District 87 School Board approved cutting seven Professional Educator Licensed employees and Educational Support Personnel.

Anyone hired after Jan 1. is automatically a reduction in force for the district; meaning their term will end at the end of this school year. This year those positions included, but were not limited to Spanish language curriculum, kindergarten teaching, Emergency Medical Technician teaching and nursing education.

The district will then reopen those positions in order to hire someone for a full school year. Superintendent Dr. David Mouser said this is a standard procedure that happens in districts this time of year.

“It makes sure that we get the large candidate pool that you typically get this time of year that you don’t get if a position comes open, say, after Christmas. When there’s a limited candidate pool, limited amount of graduates and certainly most folks that are teaching are already locked into classrooms and probably not going to apply for another position. So, this allows us to be able to open that up and hopefully be able to attract and retain great people,” he said.

The board also approved a $1.6 million bid to renovate the locker rooms at Bloomington High School. Construction will start this summer with hopes of being done when the students return for the fall.

To see which positions were part of the reduction in force click here.