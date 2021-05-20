District 87 finds compromise with music students and parents

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s District 87 is compromising with parents and students at Bloomington Junior High School who said a recent change to elective courses at the school forced kids to pick music OR a class like computer science.

In March the district re-organized its music classes at BJHS into the school’s Arts for Life program, meaning students would have had to choose band, orchestra, choir OR another class like cooking. In an effort to plan more Social and Emotional learning into the school day.

After a petition was started with over 2,000 signatures and public comments, the district gave parents an alternative.

Now, students in music classes can opt to take a zero hour gym class from 7:30-8:00 a.m. which in turn they could replace the normal block for gym with an Arts for Life class AND still take band, orchestra or choir.

The district said this class will meet state requirements and will be a graded class.

Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly said administrators and BJHS faculty heard the parents’ concerns and knew they had to find a way to meet in the middle.

“It was important to us; I think that anytime you have parents that raise concerns it’s important to listen and to the extent that you can address those in a way that meets their needs and desires then we have an obligation to do that,” Reilly said.

Reilly said the solution isn’t perfect, but addresses the needs of hundreds of music students. He also stated District 87 “has and always will be committed to fine arts”.

For more information on the changes the district posted a YouTube video explaining what to expect.