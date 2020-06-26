District 87 giving parents the option to continue remote learning this Fall

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents in McLean County who are still concerned about school starting in the Fall now have more options.

District 87 is offering the choice to opt for a 100% remote learning environment once school starts. Superintendent Barry Reilly said, in regards to the remote learning option, the instruction would look different depending on the ages of the kids.

“It would probably be a little more independent-guided learning at the secondary level and more, of course, more teacher-focused directly with kids at the pre-k elementary level,” Reilly said.

Reilly said the district subscribes and provides independent types of learning under the supervision of a teacher, but they’re still unclear on how exactly the format will be executed.

“We don’t know what that will fully look like at the moment,” Reilly said. “We’ll likely have to do a registration where parents who want to elect to have that remote learning environment obviously have to let us know and commit to that for the semester.”

He said the option to continue remote learning is to provide relief to families who are still nervous about immersing their children back into highly populated areas.

“We know that some have children who might have an underlying health issue,” Reilly said. “So we want parents to at least have peace of mind if they are really worried about bringing children in an atmosphere where there are more people.”

Reilly said there are sub-committees representing various grade spans that are working on this option now through the next few weeks. He said once they have an idea of how many people want to use the option of remote learning for the Fall, they will staff appropriately.

