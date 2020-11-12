District 87 goes remote learning for the holidays, hoping to promote safety

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders in Bloomington’s District-87 School district are changing what was originally intended to be hybrid in-person learning weeks to a fully remote schedule.

During the district’s Wednesday night school board meeting, Superintendent Barry Reilly announced the district will return to remote learning during Thanksgiving week and the following week, Nov. 23 -Dec. 4.

Reilly said this will also be the case for the first week after winter break, Jan. 5-8. He said during a period where people may be traveling and gathering in large groups, he wanted to provide a safety window for students and staff before returning to class.

“We wanted to address any potential risk that may have happened from families and friends gathering,” Reilly said. “We understand it’s going to happen whether it’s during Thanksgiving, during Christmas or New Year. Taking that extra week on both of those holidays will help reduce the risk of people that might have to be quarantined or who might have to be isolated due to COVID.”

He said those currently on a fully-remote schedule will not be affected by the changes.

Reilly said they’re still working on a return to school schedule for 7th-12th graders. He said the district will send a survey to students’ parents asking if they would prefer a hybrid or remote learning model.

The board also approved an amendment to the Bloomington High School handbook and canceled final exams for its students, so only the running semester grades will be counted. The final exams usually count for 20% of the final grade.

“That’s an amendment just for this year,” Reilly said.

Members also approved loosening graduation requirements for its seniors graduating in the Spring. Reilly said the required credits will be reduced from 23.5 to 16.5 for this year only.

He said seniors will still have the chance to work with administration and guidance counselors if the colleges of their choices require more credits.

“What this does is it gives them the opportunity, if they want to graduate during winter break or if they want to take just one or two classes that they might have to take in order to graduate in the Spring, it gives them the flexibility to do that,” Reilly said.

He said he hopes the new alterations will provide a little bit of relief for students during the pandemic.