District 87 increases number of in-person learning days for hybrid students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Public Schools District 87 officials announced their plans to increase the amount of in-person learning days for hybrid students in all grade levels Monday, March 8.

According to a letter to parents from the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barry Reilly, the change will go into effect starting Tuesday, March 30.

When the change goes into effect, prekindergarten students at Sarah Raymond School will attend 5-days a week. In-person k-12 students will attend four days a week, Tuesday-Friday. K-12 students will continue remote learning on Mondays.

Remote learning students will continue to keep the same practices for the remainder of the semester.

District 87 schools will be following nearly all the safety recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC, except 6-feet for social distancing in some areas. Classrooms will provide Acrylic desktop barriers will be available in classrooms where a full 6-feet of social distancing is not possible.

According to a district survey, 80% of families surveyed said they are comfortable sending their families back to a 4-5 day schedule. Nearly all staff members have also received their first or second dose of the COIVID-19 vaccine.

Reilly stated that the district will continue to make adjustments to its learning plan as more information becomes available. More information is available on the district’s website.