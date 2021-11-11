District 87 narrows down 3 finalists for superintendent

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three candidates have been selected as finalists for the Bloomington Public Schools District 87 superintendent position.

Ray and Associates’ search firm reviewed 37 applications for the job and presented 11 candidates to the Board of Education, who then narrowed the pool down to three finalists. Those finalists are Dr. David Deets, Dr. Becca Lamon, and Dr. David Mouser.

Dr. David Deets

Deets has worked in education for 18 years and has been serving as Superintendent of Harmony-Emge School District #175 in Belleville, IL., since 2018. He is also the Southwestern Region President for the Illinois Association of School Administrators. In 2019, he earned the Herman Grave award from the Illinois Principals Association.

Dr. Becca Lamon

Lamon has worked in education for 28 years and has been serving as Assistant Superintendent of the East Noble School Corporation in Kendallville, IN., since 2013. Lamon is also an adjunct professor at Purdue University in Fort Wayne, IN. In 2005, she received the Bellringer Award from the Indiana State Superintendent of Education.

Dr. David Mouser

Mouser has worked in education for 25 years and has been serving as Superintendent of Tri-Valley CUSD #3 in Downs, IL., since 2014. In 2020, he was named an Illinois Association of School Administrators Superintendent of Distinction. During Mouser’s time as Superintendent, all Tri-Valley schools earned the National Blue Ribbon Award.

“We’re pleased to be considering three worthy candidates for the position of Superintendent,” said Vice President of the District 87 Board of EducationElizabeth Fox-Anvick.

“All three finalists bring unique talents and perspectives to the table, and all three are enthusiastic about working for a district that is as diverse, focused on kids, and steeped in rich history and tradition as District 87,” she said.

Interviews will take place in the coming weeks, and a new superintendent is scheduled to be named in December. The superintendent will officially start working in the district on July 1, 2022.