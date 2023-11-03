BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — District 87 is looking to acquire a State Farm building. On Friday, the district announced the initiation of a purchase agreement with State Farm for the Oakland Avenue Building.

The acquisition of the building will help expand Pre-K and early childhood education services. According to the district the $4.5 million expenditure will also enhance career and technical education programs offered the Bloomington Area Career Center subject to the Board of Education’s vote.

In a press release, the district said State Farm agreed to lease back a portion of the building for training purposes. According to the district this will ensure District 87 secures a mutually beneficial partnership for a minimum of three years and will offset the financial burden of the acquisition. The money will come from current district reserve funds.

The district is hosting two public hearings on the matter.