BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington District 87 school board member is facing four felony charges.

According to McLean County government records, Fitzgerald Samedy was arrested Monday and is facing multiple counts of aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and obstruction of justice/destroying evidence.

This isn’t Samedy’s first DUI case. In June 2019 and December 2020 he was also arrested and charged with DUI.

We have reached out to Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly and District 87’s communications director for responses.

His bond is set at $10,000. Samedy’s arraignment is set for May 27.