BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After 12 years of service, District 87 Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly is retiring. He attended his last school board meeting Wednesday night.

Family, friends, and staff gathered at Bloomington High School to congratulate him, Reilly said it was an absolute surprise. Reilly said he served as the assistant superintendent for seven years. He said he will miss the students and staff the most.

“Definitely the people, I work with some high-quality, talented individuals, and I am very appreciative of that. It’s nice to know that I have had a little part in bringing them on board,” said Reilly.

Taking his spot will be Dr. David Mouser. Reilly said he’s excited to see where district 87 is headed under his direction.

“I’ve known him for about the past seven or eight years in that capacity, but he’s had roles before that as an administrator, building principal, so he comes with a great deal of experience. I’ll be his biggest cheerleader out there in the community because we’re staying in the community, so anything Dr. Mouser needs, he can count on me,” said Reilly.

Also at the meeting, school board members approved the amended budget for the fiscal year 2022.

“The overall budget that was approved tonight, the amended budget, reduced our structural deficit from $3.5 million to a $600,000,” said Chief Financial & Facilities Officer, Mike Cornale.