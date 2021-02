BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than three decades as the Superintedent of District 87, Barry Reilly has announced his retirement.

Reilly told the school board he plans to retire after the next school year in 2022, after spending 33 years with the district. The last 11 years were dedicated to being superintendent.

A special meeting will be held Feb. 13, to begin the search for his replacement.