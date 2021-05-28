District 87 Superintendent ready for five days a week this fall

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer is here for nearly 5,500 students in Bloomington’s District 87 schools.

Friday was the last day of school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Barry Reilly said this year was “unlike any other” for most staff and administrators. He said everyone is ready for some well-deserved time off.

“Teachers and other staff members are very excited this year. I think everybody is ready for a break. This has been one of the most if not the most challenging years in anybody’s career given the circumstances. So I think that makes it extra special and are excited for summer and enjoying good weather,” Reilly said.

Reilly said next year, the district is planning on returning to a traditional school schedule. Kids in grades K-12 will be in person for classes, five days a week at all the schools.

Reilly said most kids learn better in person and by having classrooms filled, stronger teacher/student relationships can be built.

“Those are much harder to do; forming those relationships, are much harder in a Zoom call. Those who are outstanding in doing that, I give them a lot of credit, but most of us that’s not our skillset so we really need to be in person,” Reilly said.

Reilly said he commends staff, students, and the district families for being flexible with the district this past year.

The first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year is Thursday Aug 19.