District 87 talks about schools reopening during its board meeting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington District 87 Board of Education discussed steps they plan to take for schools to reopen Wednesday.

The discussion comes after Gov. JB Pritzker announced guidelines for schools to transition to in-person learning Tuesday.

“We are excited to know what is expected of us moving forward,” Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly said.

The new guidelines will require students and staff to wear face coverings, gatherings of no more than 50 in one space will be allowed, and schools will encourage social distancing.

District 87 also discussed methods of doing temperature checks and plans to train staff to detect symptoms of COVID-19.

School custodians will also take extra care to clean the school and the board discussed adding more staff to help clean the school facilities.

They will be sending out a letter of what the community can expect moving forward Thursday. A survey will also be sent out soon for parents to provide feedback for the district. Parents will also be able to provide input if they would like to continue to have their children continue learning from home.

