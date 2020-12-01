District 87 to keep hybrid-in-person-learning model moving forward

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — District 87 leaders plan to continue their hybrid-in-person model moving into 2021.

The update does not apply to 7th — 12th graders as the district previously said those grades will still be learning remotely for the rest of this semester. All students will have the option of switching to a hybrid model next semester.

However, the district plans to start the spring semester with all students learning remotely and will stay that way until Tuesday, Jan. 19. Families are being asked to make their decision for next semester by Friday, Dec. 4.

A form is now available on skyward parent access.