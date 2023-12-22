BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Public Schools District 87 will acquire a familiar building. On Wednesday, the school board unanimously voted to purchase an old State Farm building on Oakland Avenue.

The $4.5 million project will help expand Pre-K and early childhood education services. State Farm will lease back a portion of the building, creating revenue for the district to make improvements to the property.

The acquisition will also enhance career and technical education programs with the relocation of the Bloomington Area Career Center and regional vocational system.