WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington District Library Board of Trustees voted to close the Sunnyland branch of the Washington District Library Tuesday.

The vote to close the library passed four to three with Stacey Morris, Debra Dukes, and Joan Ruppman voting against it.

One of the contributing factors that led to the board’s decision to close the branch was low traffic.

Board president Linda Fitzgerald said their vote was a choice between the library and other services that could serve more people in the community.

“As I see it, the library district is at a cross road, we can keep the branch open, do some renovation that needs to be done, do business as usual there and begin making cuts in programming and services, or we can close the branch and expand our outreach program greatly, beginning with a strong partnership with District 50, and expanding to living facility, daycare centers, and a long list of possibility that the staff came up with, we simply can not do both,” Fitzgerald said.

One Sunnyland resident named Austin Carr said he was heartbroken over the decision to close the library branch.

“You can call it Sunnyland or you can call it seven miles away from here, I don’t care what you say, I think this is discriminatory, towards people who don’t have a lot of income,” Carr said.

The board also voted to extend branch services no later than May 2023.

A group calling themselves “Restore OUR Sunnyland Branch Library” announced that they will be working to restore the Sunnyland branch library. More information is available on its Facebook page.

More information about the Washington District Library Board is available on its website.