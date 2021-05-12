Districts hopeful Pfizer vaccination allows for more normal school year this fall

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — This past Monday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expanding eligibility for use in 12 to 15-year-olds.

Today, the CDC recommended the use of the vaccine on anyone under 16 to protect against the virus.

This means kids under 18 in both middle and high schools can receive the vaccine with parental consent.

More youth eligible means both the McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 schools can transition to more traditional schedules and school years this fall.

Dr. Barry Reilly, superintendent at District 87, said it’s an exciting development and he believes even younger students will be next in line.

“For our junior high and high school students and those who do get vaccinated, it just adds to the mix with our staff members and helps minimize risk as we move forward,” Reilly said.

According to the FDA, the vaccine offers “strong protection” against COVID-19 in 12 to 15-year-olds in a study of more than 2,000 test subjects.

At McLean County Unit 5, superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said this helps give their schools and students a more normal look for the fall.

“Anytime that you can get more people vaccinated … that means kids can be in school more,” Weikle said.

Unit 5 and Carle are hosting a clinic for students next Wednesday, May 19, for any district students ages 12 to 18. Weikle said parents will receive more information via email about it.

“Any family wishing to sign up I would definitely encourage them to do so, they’ll just need to make sure that they are available for that second vaccine,” Weikle said.

Both district leaders said they can’t require the vaccine–that kind of direction would have to come from the state; however encourage parents to have the conversation with their personal healthcare provider (s).