School districts in central Illinois defying state mask mandate

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — More school districts are defying the state’s mask mandate.

Flanagan-Cornell Unit 74 in Livingston County announced Friday they will use a three-tier system that tracks the transmission in the area.

District leaders said only at level three will masks be required in the classroom. Otherwise, they’re optional.

The Brimfield School District will be welcoming back students on Wednesday, but masks will only be recommended for students when they are closer than three feet for more than 15 minutes.