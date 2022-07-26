NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — School districts in McLean County and surrounding areas are now hiring as the first day of school is just weeks away.

The Regional Office of Education #17 serves districts in McLean, Dewitt, Livingston and Logan Counties. Regional superintendent Mark Jontry said districts are still short on bus drivers, paraprofessionals (teaching assistants), special education teachers and the lingering issue of finding substitute teachers.

“That clearly is a continuing issue that is going to linger into the start of the school year and throughout the school year,” Jontry said.

Jontry said the substitute teaching shortage started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming out of it has only made it worse and it’s continuing to get worse really. Part of that is people that have been subs are getting pulled into full-time teaching positions,” Jontry said.

At McLean County Unit 5 the district is now hiring for multiple positions as well. Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said they have many openings in teaching assistants, food service and substitute teaching as well.

According to the district’s job opening site, there are 38 openings for teaching assistants district-wide.

“We still had some unfilled positions at the end of last year, but obviously some people might move out of town or they might resign for different reasons, so that might create additional openings,” Weikle said.

Weikle said teaching assistants qualify for health insurance, and substitutes can generally pick and choose where and when they work. She said both positions offer interaction with students.

“They may have to take a test of some sort, but anyone who has 60 credit hours can go ahead and apply and usually get their certificate pretty quickly,” Weikle said.

To get licensed to be a short-term substitute or a paraprofessional, one must have at least an associate’s degree or at least 60 hours of coursework at a four-year institution.

Weikle said the district has 125 routes and 125 drivers for the beginning of the school year. She said ideally they’d like at least 10 more backup drivers to account for absences.

The ROE 17 is hosting substitute teaching training throughout the month of August.

Weikle said anyone interested in working at Unit 5 can contact the district office directly at 309-557-4000 or visit their website.