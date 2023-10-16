PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The hard rock band Disturbed will be making a stop at the Peoria Civic Center on Jan. 19.

According to a news release, it will be the band’s first stop in its 23-stop “Take Back Your Life” North American tour. The tour will also feature Falling In Reverse and Plush.

2023 was a big year for Disturbed, selling 336,000 tickets during its 23-date summer tour, which was a career-high for the band.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Toyota Box Office and on Ticketmaster.com.