DNA kit leads to arrest for alleged sexual assault in April 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — DNA testing has lead to an arrest of a man Bloomington police allege raped a woman in April 2019.

Police said two years ago William Beasley, 27, of Bloomington drugged a woman with Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), also known commonly as the “date-rape” drug, and proceeded to rape her on the side of the road in her car.

A testing kit performed on the woman found DNA matching Beasley’s, or a close male relative of his. Testing also revealed evidence of GHB in her system.

Beasley faces five felony charges for the crime including two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, and one count of aggravated battery.

Beasley is being held on bond in the McLean County Jail and will be in court again next month.