WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington.

Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

“We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn Mower Hospital shopper who neglected to pay for his selection,” the post read. “Wieland’s employees are normally Johnny-on-the-spot, but they apparently didn’t wait on this guy, as the business was closed at the time he made his selection.”

If you have any information about this incident, please call Washington PD at (309) 444-2313.