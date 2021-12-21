‘Do your best, and always work hard,’ Easterseals graduate continues reaching for the stars

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Joci McDaniels hit a milestone In 2021: graduating from a lifetime of speech therapy at Easterseals of Central Illinois.

All the while, her mother, Rebecca Detrempe, was by her side. She is part of a team of support that encourages Joci to follow her dreams.

“We’ve finally got her to a point where her communication skills are very good, that she’s able to communicate with other people, and that she’s kind of ready for the world,” Detrempe said.

McDaniels said she wants to be in Hollywood one day, making movies and maybe script-writing.

She said she is going to miss everyone at Easterseals, but she is excited to have graduated. She said her mother taught her to be confident.

“When I was just a little baby, I don’t know how to speak. But, thanks to Easterseals, I can finally speak. Because my mom always say, ‘do your best, and always work hard.’” Joci McDaniels, Easterseals Graduate

Until Joci heads to Hollywood, she keeps busy with basketball, jiujitsu, classes, and quality family time.

“I want her to continue to succeed, and continue to reach for the stars, and try everything that she always wants to try,” Detrempe said. “I want the world to know that she works very, very hard, but she is able to do just about anything she puts her mind to.”