PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With COVID-19 cases falling, many states are reducing mitigations related to the virus. This includes Illinois, which is expected to lift the statewide mask mandate on February 28.

“We all share the same goal, to get to a point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control.

As COVID-19 cases sharply decline across the country, the CDC is considering loosening indoor masking recommendations. The possible changes come as many states have announced plans to lift mandates of their own.

“We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again, should things worsen,” Walensky said.

Walensky said decreasing cases isn’t the only metric that the CDC is closely monitoring, but also illnesses that lead to hospitalization.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer,” Walensky said.

UnityPoint Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samer Sader said over recent weeks, patients in their hospitals in the region with COVID-related illnesses have dropped from a peak of around 120 to below 30. This number marks the lowest point since November.

“It means we don’t have to worry about the surgeries we can and cannot perform, we don’t worry as much about our staff being out ill with COVID,” Sader said.

Although the positive trends, Sader expressed cautious optimism.

“We hope that we have enough vaccinated plus acquired immunity through infection to that we don’t have a big spike, but we do expect some increase,” Sader said.

He added that despite decisions made by governments, some community members will still need to take extra precautions.

“Cancer patients on treatment, autoimmune disorders on treatment, transplant patients, you should still be cautious regardless of government mandates or lack of mandates,” Sader said.

Sader said if you have symptoms of COVID it’s important to receive a PCR test. He said that will make you eligible for monoclonal antibodies or other medications approved to treat COVID.