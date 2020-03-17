Doctors say COVID-19 is causing high anxiety, recommend taking care of your mental health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, health leaders spoke at a press conference held at the Peoria County Health Department. Doctors said as more patients are diagnosed with COVID-19 people are becoming more anxious.

Peoria County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Monica Hendrickson, said it is imperative that they work to understand the mental health of the community.

“As a country, as we see the quick number of cases increasing we are also seeing a significant increase in anxiety levels. It’s important during this time to remember self-care isn’t only referring to your physical health, but your mental health as well,” UnityPlace president, Ted Bender, said.

Bender said taking care of yourself can be as simple as doing what you normally would while keeping restrictions in mind. He said good ways to stay in a good mental state are exercising, eating healthy, and maintaining contact with family and friends.

Andrew Rand, Peoria County Board Chairman, urges the community to continue practicing social distancing, but understands the need for human connection.

…While this is a time in our country of unusual levels of self-isolation, I think it’s extremely important that we also understand that people do need contact with people. Andrew Rand, Chairman, Peoria County Board

Bender recommends people connect by phone call or video chat while in isolation.

In addition, OSF HealthCare introduced a digital solution for patients who inquire about their physical health. It allows medical professionals to care for patients safely while avoiding in-person contact.

We’ve introduced Clare, our chat-bot on the OSFHealthCare.org website earlier this week that can be used to navigate questions, general information and initiate screening rotations. Abby Lotz, Vice President, Digital Solutions OSF HealthCare

At UnityPlace, the behavioral health and substance use disorder line of UnityPoint Health, Ted Bender said they are increasing access and increasing resources to the emergency response system, which covers the Tri-County Area.