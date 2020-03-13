Doctors say excessive cleaning product purchases unnecessary, the sick should isolate themselves from the public

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Doctors with OSF HealthCare said it is best to isolate yourself from the public if you are sick.

Dr. Matthew Jackson, with OSF HealthCare, said if you have symptoms of sickness isolating yourself can prevent others from being infected.

If you are experiencing symptoms like coughing, sneezing, or a fever, the ideal place to be is home until you are symptom-free. Dr. Jackson even recommends staying home a couple of days after you have recovered.

There’s a difference between isolation and quarantine we’ve heard those terms kind of interchanged a lot. Isolation is when you are symptomatic when you are trying to fight off an infection trying to recover thats your isolation period. M.D. Matthew Jackson, OSF HealthCare

Dr. Jackson said if you must go out in public wear a mask to prevent exposure to others. The masks will not help someone who is not sick, it only helps those who are sick spread fewer germs.

Social distancing is another way to steer clear of germs. Dr. Ralph Velazquez, with OSF HealthCare, said if you sneeze or cough, the droplets can travel six feet.

If you keep the distance between you and others, you could help limit the spread of germs. It is what Dr. Velazquez calls a “safe distance.”

When you come into groups, when you come into meetings, understanding that people aren’t going to be completely isolated try and keep a distance of six feet between people when you’re in meetings or in rooms together. Dr. Ralph Velazquez, Chief medical officer, OSF HealthCare

Another big part of staying healthy is washing your hands and cleaning off surfaces. People are buying cleaning products in the stores at high amounts to keep their spaces and hands clean. Some stores are running out of cleaning products, while others are limiting the amount customers can purchase.

Dr. Jackson said there is a lot of concern when dealing with the unknown and understands that people want to be prepared, but adds there is no need for this level of panic and preparedness.

You see people hoarding water, you see people hoarding paper towel and paper products things of that nature. It is really largely unneccessary and just exaggerated. M.D. Matthew Jackson, OSF HealthCare

Dr. Jackson recommends shopping as you would have before the Coronavirus outbreak.

He also adds it is always good to have personal hygiene products, but nothing can beat soap and water.