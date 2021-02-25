Doctors say to get kids screened before returning to sports

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As COVID-19 continues to affect people of all ages, we’re still learning more about the impact it has on children.

Doctors say preliminary studies show kids who’ve had the virus are at an elevated risk of developing heart issues.

Dr. Javed Zaidi a pediatric cardiologist at Carle-Bromenn said with sports restarting it’s best to catch any potential heart problems before increasing a child’s physical activity.

“There are several unknowns with COVID-19 at this point and us as cardiologists, we value the health and safety of all our student-athletes,” Zaidi said. “We suggest they see their primary care provider because there may be findings or symptoms that are overlooked.”

Zaidi said kids who play sports in school should get checked out by their pediatrician or family medicine doctor should get checked out for underlying, long-lasting symptoms sooner rather than later.

“There is a real risk of abnormal rhythms or having adverse cardiac events with exercise if none of these issues are picked up in the initial stages,” Zaidi said. “As we all say, preventive medicine is much better than curative medicine.”

Zaidi said parents should get their kids screened by their pediatrician and if cleared of any issues a gradual return to competition is recommended.