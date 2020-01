PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man will now be examined by doctors to decide if he was sane or not when he allegedly killed his father.

In May of 2018, 40-year-old Mark Runyon was first only charged with one count of Criminal Neglect of an elderly person, for allegedly failing to properly take care of his 74-year-old father Frank Runyon.

A few days later, authorities states Runyon hit his father in the face, causing his death.

Runyon will appear in court again on March 19th.