UPDATE (3:10 p.m.) — The scene remains active as Illinois State Police are on the scene and the street is currently shut down.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:21 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Griswold Street.

Officers were originally called to the residence about trouble with a man refusing to leave the property.

Arriving on the scene, officers met with a woman outside the home. As they were speaking to the woman, a dog became aggressive and charged at the officers, causing two of them to discharge their guns to stop the dog from attacking.

The dog died at the scene from the injuries. The woman at the scene was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury during the incident.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident because a civilian sustained an injury as officers discharged their firearms.