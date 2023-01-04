PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished.

According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters needed to knock down the fire before entering the residence, and it took over three hours to get the scene under control. Holes were cut in the home’s roof to vent the fire and several lines of attack were needed before the fire could be extinguished.

The two residents of the home were not inside when the fire occurred, but their dog did perish in the fire.

The City of Peoria’s Building Department deemed the house a total loss and plans to demolish it later Wednesday.

No firefighter injuries were reporter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.