PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dog Haus, a restaurant located at 4712 N. University Street in Peoria, will be offering free Haus Dogs during the week of Aug. 7-13.

Those who would like to get the free Haus Dog can text “FREE DOG PEORIA” to 833-440-1110 to get a coupon to redeem next week.

To learn more about Dog Haus, visit the website.