PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dog lovers from all over Central Illinois made their way to Sommer Park in Peoria for the annual Woofstock celebration.

The outdoor concert is put on every year to raise money for Stray Animal Midway Shelter.

SAMS is a pet rescue in Hanna City that has been putting the outdoor concert on for several years.

Pet owners were treated with live music, dog painting, vendors and raffles.

Christy Hoffman rescued her two dogs from SAMS and said she enjoys supporting the fundraisers that brought her to her furry pets.

“We have two dogs from SAMS, we have Dillon and Cody. Both rescues and we’ve supported them for a long time, they’re a great cause. Pretty much go to all their fundraising events, it’s just a really great cause they do so much for the dogs that really need homes,” said Hoffman.

They’re hoping to raise $20,000 dollars that will go towards the shelter.