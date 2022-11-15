CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday.

According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.

A dog harness provided by Canton K9 Office Mike Shippert and his K9, Ghost were also used to raise the dog.

The German Sheperd only suffered minor injuries to his paws and a cut above its eye.