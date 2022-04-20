DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Three dogs are safe after a house caught fire in Dunlap Wednesday afternoon.

The home is located on N. Fieldgrove Drive, in the Trail View Estates subdivision.

At about 3:15 p.m., the fire department was notified of a smoke alarm going off. They arrived to find the fire contained in the kitchen and no one home.

Neighbors informed the fire crew that three dogs were inside the residence, and Firefighters successfully got all three animals out of the home safely.

Photo credit Adam Rupp

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damages. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.